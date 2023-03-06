Entertainment

Telugu anthology 'Anger Tales' to premiere on OTT; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 06, 2023, 01:50 pm 1 min read

'Anger Tales' will be released on OTT

The Telugu anthology film titled Anger Tales is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 9. The trailer was released recently and now the OTT platform has tweeted about the same. The film is helmed by Prabhala Tilak and revolves around how anger as an emotion can manipulate people and end up affecting their lives. The trailer looked quite promising, too.

Cast and crew of the film

The Tilak-directed film stars Venkatesh Maha, Bindu Madhavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Phani Acharya. The supporting cast includes Tharun Bhascker, Suhas, and Ravindra Vijay. The project is bankrolled by Sridhar Reddy and Suhas. The music is composed by Smaran Sai. It is cranked by four distinct cinematographers—Amardeep, Venkat R Shakamuri, AJ Aaron, and Vinod K Bangari. It is written by Tilak and Kathikeya Karedla.

