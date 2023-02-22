Entertainment

HBO Max's 'South Side' scrapped after Season 3

Feb 22, 2023

HBO Max's 'South Side' has been scrapped after Season 3

HBO Max's South Side will not be renewed for another season, hence the third season will mark the end of the comedy series. A Warner Bros. representative spoke about the new development to The Hollywood Reporter. The series was created by Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, and Sultan Salahuddin. Chandra Russell and Bashir were the protagonists. The series initially premiered on Comedy Central in 2019.

Warner Bros.'s statement regarding the cancellation

HBO Max launched the second season in November 2021. The third season premiered on December 2022. The representative stated, "While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, and Sultan Salahuddin created." HBO Max also praised the team at MTV Entertainment Studios.

SouthSide was such a good show man. Like amazingly crafted. Nothing else like it on tv. So Black with a talented cast of funny motherfuckers all over the place. I know it was difficult but they make it look effortless to be so damned excellent. Sad to see it canceled. — Rod (@rodimusprime) February 22, 2023