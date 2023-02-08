Entertainment

Chiranjeevi starrer 'Waltair Veerayya' gets an OTT release date

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 08, 2023, 11:40 am 1 min read

'Waltair Veerayya' has received an OTT release date

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya was a super hit at the box office. The film clashed with other major South Indian films and emerged successful. The action drama is about to premiere on an OTT platform. The film will arrive on Netflix on February 27. Netflix India South Twitter announced the digital premiere date. The money spinner was released in theaters on January 13.

Cast and other details

The tweet read, "In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm." Fans are quite excited about the film. The cast includes Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, and Catherine Tresa among others. It is helmed by Bobby Kolli aka KS Ravindra and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

Twitter Post

In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MD0FDSREtB — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 7, 2023