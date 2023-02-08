Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Know all about their two receptions

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 08, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan (Picture credit: Instagram/@sidharthmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially Mr. and Mrs. After dating for a few years, the couple finally got hitched on Tuesday (February 7). After their dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the newlyweds are reportedly gearing up for their two wedding receptions. Yes, you read that right! The couple will host two receptions and here's everything you need to know about these.

Couple will host their first reception in New Delhi

As per a report in ETimes, Malhotra and Advani will be flying from Jaisalmer to New Delhi. The two will be visiting the Mission Majnu actor's residence in the national capital. During their stay at Malhotra's residence, a reception for families, friends, and other VIP guests will be held, reportedly. However, the day, date, and venue are not yet confirmed.

Mumbai reception will be held at St. Regis

Furthermore, the aforementioned report also stated that Advani and Malhotra would head back to Mumbai from Delhi on Friday. Upon their return to Maximus City, they will be hosting a grand and lavish reception for their friends from the industry. The creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood is expected to attend it. Their reception will be held at St. Regis in Lower Parel on Sunday (February 12).

Their dreamy wedding pictures

The Shershaah couple took to their respective social media to officially announce their nuptial by dropping a few pictures from their wedding. While Advani dolled up in a powder pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, Malhotra opted for a beige sherwani by the same designer. Their dreamy pictures were captured by House On The Clouds, the same team which covered Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

Hitched for life

Congratulations poured in for the newlyweds

A hoard of celebrities from the Indian film industry congratulated the couple on their marriage. From the likes of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Ayushmann Khurana, Kangana Ranaut, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among many others, joined in to send their wishes for them. Malhotra's ex-girlfriend and his Student of the Year co-star, Bhatt also shared her wishes for the two.