Anupam Kher-Neena Gupta starrer 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' trailer amazes

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 01, 2023, 10:51 am 1 min read

Ever since the poster of Shiv Shastri Balboa dropped, fans started speculating about Anupam Kher's role as a boxer. All speculations are over, as the ace actor unveiled the trailer on Tuesday. The slice-of-a-life film revolves around Kher, a boxing coach who reinvents his life after some weird turn of events. The comedy-drama seems promising for its stellar cast.

Story and cast of the film

Kher is cast opposite the adept Neena Gupta. Kher's character helps Gupta's character to take a trip to India as she has not been home for eight years. It certainly is a new premise. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi, Jugal Hansraj, and Nargis Fakhri. Ajay Venugopalan helms the film, whereas it is bankrolled by Kishore Varieth. The movie hits the theaters on February 10.

