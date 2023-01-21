Entertainment

Randeep Hooda announces 'Laal Rang 2'; shoot to commence soon

Randeep Hooda announces 'Laal Rang 2'; shoot to commence soon

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 21, 2023, 11:32 am 1 min read

Randeep Hooda announces 'Laal Rang 2'

Actor Randeep Hooda took to Instagram to announce his next film Laal Rang 2, which is the sequel to the 2016 film Laal Rang, on Friday. In the post, the actor also revealed that the film will be going on floors soon. The sequel is touted to be a dark humor drama, and the story will be set in Haryana.

More about the upcoming film

The upcoming sequel will be helmed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, whereas it will be bankrolled by Hooda, Yogesh Rahar, and Panchali Chakraverty. Besides Hooda, the film will feature Akshay Oberoi and Pia Bajpiee, who will be reprising their roles, among others. The film will be shot by Dhirendra Shukla. Laal Rang was a box office flop, and the Bollywood film opened to mixed reviews.

Take a look at Randeep Hooda's announcement post

Instagram post A post shared by randeephooda on January 21, 2023 at 9:49 am IST