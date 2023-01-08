Entertainment

Vikrant Massey-Taapsee Pannu's 'Haseen Dillruba 2': Everything we know

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 08, 2023, 01:46 pm 3 min read

Vikrant Massey-Taapsee Pannu-Harshvardhan Rane starrer pulp romance thriller Haseen Dillruba turned into an instant rage when it dropped on Netflix in 2021. Lauded for its experimental approach, narrative twists, and powerful performances, the Vinil Mathew directorial received immense traction on social media, too. Now, its lead actor Massey has confirmed that the makers are working on a sequel of the successful film. Here's more.

Massey has promised 'a lot of different things'

Vikrant Massey confirmed the project during a recent IIT Bombay event. He said, "I am confirming that it's coming. A lot of it is going to be really different. Except for me and Taapsee, there are so many new things. It's another crazy experience. We had not kept expectations earlier too that it will be so loved, the story, the world around the story."

Massey also revealed his shooting plans

Taking excitedly about the upcoming project, Massey further said, "We had left an interesting open-ending buffer for a second part and how we can do that and luckily for us the audience responded and in 15 days now I am going to start [the shooting]." "Please do go and watch the film," he concluded.

Audience planted sequel's idea in viewers' mind

A few months ago, Taapsee Pannu had also shared her excitement about a sequel. She had said, "People who saw it said it has the scope of a second part... It is them who have made us all think. I think Kanika (Dhillon) and Aanand (L Rai) sir are on that job right now to try and see if it can turn into reality."

What was the first film all about?

The Bollywood film revolves around an arranged marriage couple Rani Kashyap Saxena (Pannu) and Rishabh "Rishu" Saxena (Massey). Trouble ensues in their paradise when Neel Tripathi (Rane), Rishu's cousin, gets into a short-lived but passionate affair with Rani. The married couple eventually finds itself entangled in a web of crime and conspiracy. The film was narrated through flashbacks and alternated between past and present.

Did you know about this Roald Dahl-Haseen Dillruba connection?

Though the makers never confirmed it, the film's ending, in particular, the "murder weapon," bears a heavy resemblance to a short story written by celebrated British author Roald Dahl, called Lamb to the Slaughter. It was reportedly written in 1953. While the rest of the plot has been altered and Indianized, there is a striking similarity between the movie's and the short story's climax.