Pankaj Tripathi's look as Vajpayee from 'Main Atal Hoon' released

Pankaj Tripathi will essay the titular role in 'Main Atal Hoon,' slated for December 2023 release

Pankaj Tripathi is set to add another gem to his already sparkling oeuvre! On the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, makers of the biopic Main Atal Hoon revealed Tripathi's first look as the veteran politician. Though we have only received a brief glimpse, Tripathi already seems tailor-made for the role. The Ravi Jadhav directorial will release in December 2023.

Tripathi has breathed life into numerous memorable roles, like Madhav Mishra from Disney+ Hotstar's series Criminal Justice, Narottam Mishra from Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kaleen Bhaiya from Prime Video's Mirzapur series, and Sultan Qureshi from the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise.

The National Film Award winner is an impeccable shapeshifter who can slide into any character. So, expectations from Main Atal Hoon are through the roof.

Story of 'India's most exemplary leader, renowned poet, visionary'

Jadhav shared Main Atal Hoon's motion poster and first stills on Sunday. The makeup team deserves a special mention, considering Tripathi bears an uncanny resemblance to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Add to this his immaculate acting dexterity, and the movie already looks like a winner. Jadhav described Vajpayee as "a leader who inspires confidence and evokes awe... India's most exemplary leader, renowned poet, and visionary!"

A leader who inspires confidence and evokes awe.

Presenting @TripathiiPankaj in #MainATALHoon, a film on the life story of India’s most exemplary leader, renowned poet, and visionary!

'Getting into the role is a privilege' for Tripathi

Speaking about the role, Tripathi had earlier said, "It's my honor to portray [Vajpayee] on screen. He was not just a politician but so much more, he was an excellent writer and a renowned poet. Getting to be in his shoes is nothing but a privilege." Jadhav had also said, "I hope that I can live up to people's expectations with Atal."

Learn more about the team backing 'Main Atal Hoon'

The biopic is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. Shivv Sharma and Zeeshan Ahmad are the co-producers. The story has been penned by Utkarsh Naithani, while the music department is being spearheaded by the composer duo Salim-Sulaiman. Besides Main Atal Hoon, Tripathi will also be seen in OMG 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and the web series Gulkanda Tales.