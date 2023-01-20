Entertainment

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' trailer to be released on Monday

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 20, 2023, 06:42 pm 2 min read

Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' trailer will be released on January 23

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has the most unique ideas when it comes to showcasing different aspects of relationships. This time for his film he has managed to bring on board a dynamic, never-seen-before onscreen pair, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The exciting update is that the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have decided to drop the trailer on Monday (January 23). Let's know more!

Why does this story matter?

Filmmaker Ranjan enjoys a fair share of popularity among millennials and Gen-Z, because of his signature brand of comedy, and monologues that still continue to rule social media.

The fans are running high expectations with Ranjan's upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and they are equally excited to see the freshest pair of the year 2023 on the silver screen.

Makers announced the trailer release date with a quirky caption

This time Ranjan is using fun tactics to grab the audience's attention, and he is absolutely on the right track! While announcing the release date of the trailer, he used yet another quirky caption with a poster of the leads. It read, "Objects in the picture are not as close as they appear." This caption further made the fans speculate about the storyline!

Check out the Instagram post!

Shraddha Kapoor asked a fun question on her Instagram post

After watching the trailer of her upcoming movie, Shraddha Kapoor could not hold her excitement and took to Instagram to ask a question to her fans. She said, "2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya hai? (What's the toughest thing about love in 2023?). A question that stuck with me after watching the trailer of #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. Excited to read your answers."

Instagram Post

Know more about 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will take you into a mischievous world, where Shraddha looks adorable and you will not be able to set eyes off Ranbir Kapoor. Not much has been disclosed about the storyline, but the effervescent relationship between the lead characters is all-so-similar, yet different from the signature brand of Ranjan. The film is set to be released on March 8.