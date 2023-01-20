Entertainment

Allu Arjun visits Visakhapatnam for 'Pushpa 2'; fans go berserk

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 20, 2023, 06:36 pm 2 min read

Sukumar's 'Pushpa: The Rule' will star actors Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna

Actor Allu Arjun received a warm welcome at Visakhapatnam airport when he arrived on Thursday evening to shoot for Pushpa: The Rule. Soon after Arjun arrived, fans of the Telugu superstar went berserk to catch a glimpse of the actor. Chants of "AA army" and "Jai Bunny" echoed at the airport. His pictures showing him in a beefed-up body went instantly viral.

Why does this story matter?

Arjun is a mega star in Telugu cinema. And since the release of his 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise, he has become a pan-Indian sensation.

Fans of the actor have eagerly been waiting for the sequel.

They gathered outside the airport to welcome Arjun and got excited after seeing his beefed-up body and long hair look for the film.

Fans couldn't stop praising Arjun's new look for the film

The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following in South India, particularly the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, couldn't stop appreciating his look for the film. Arjun arrived in a black T-shirt, donning long hair, a thick beard, and a beefed-up body. His fans instantly shared his new look on social media, praising him for his biceps and hair.

Anakapalle AlluArjun Army Ready To Welcome Our IDOL @alluarjun At Vizag Airport ❤️ !!#PushpaTheRule pic.twitter.com/fkyF9crUpC — Anakapalle AA Army ❤️ (@AKP_AAArmy) January 19, 2023

Shooting for 'Pushpa 2' began last year

The filming for Pushpa: The Rule began in November 2022 with a look test. Cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek shared a picture from the sets of the film to announce the beginning of the film's shoot. The sequel will focus largely on the face-off between Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the antagonist in the movie who was introduced toward the end of the prequel.

All about 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 1 featured Rashmika Mandanna as the female protagonist. The film went on to collect over Rs. 300 crore at the global box office. It raked in more than Rs. 100 crore from its Hindi version. The movie was originally filmed in Telugu and was later dubbed into multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.