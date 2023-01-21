Entertainment

SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' collects over Rs. 14cr in advance ticket sales

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 21, 2023, 12:46 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been in the buzz since it was announced is the most anticipated Indian film of 2023, as per IMDb. Now, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected over Rs. 14 crore in advance ticket bookings. The SRK starrer's tickets are reportedly selling like hotcakes, and the trend indicates a massive opening at the box office.

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan took a sabbatical following his last full-fledged release Zero (2018). In these four years, he has had cameo appearances in several films, but viewers have been eagerly waiting to see his aura back on big screens.

Pathaan received a mostly positive response following the release of its trailer and some songs. However, some right-wing supporters have denounced its song Besharam Rang.

Trajectory of ticket sales looks exciting

As per reports, Pathaan's Hindi and Telugu versions have sold the most tickets in advance bookings. The regions where the maximum number of tickets were sold include National Capital Region (NCR), Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Trade analysts have predicted a huge box office opening and as per Bollywood Hungama, the film is touted to mint Rs 40 crore on day one itself.

400,000+ tickets sold as of now: BookMyShow

Ashish Saksena, COO of Cinemas, BookMyShow, told The Indian Express that Pathaan has already sold over 400,000 tickets on their platform. These record sales took place within 36 hours of tickets going live. Calling this response "phenomenal," he said, "The response across India has been phenomenal with Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Lucknow and Chennai leading the charge on ticket sales."

South India ticket sales look impressive

The ticket sales in South India have been quite impressive as well. The film has been showing an upward trajectory in its sales in all major southern cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. They contributed to 26% of the film's advance ticket sales so far.

'Pathaan' in a nutshell

Pathaan is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and helmed by Siddharth Anand. Besides SRK, it stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, while Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo. The music is helmed by Vishal-Sheykhar; two songs—Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan—have been released so far and are trending on online music platforms and YouTube. Pathaan will release on January 25.