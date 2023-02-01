Entertainment

'Shehzada,' 'Selfiee': Every major movie coming in February 2023

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 01, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

The year 2023 was kicked off with an amazing line of titles that grabbed much-needed attention at the box office and the February line-up of movies looks equally enthralling. Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar, among others, are all set to entertain their fans with their captivating performances this month. Here are five movies that are slated to release in February.

'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat'

To celebrate love, Anurag Kashyap is back with his upcoming Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. The romantic musical drama features actor Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta in the lead roles. Kashyap's latest directorial is a take on modern-day young relationships and how love suffers prejudices and predatory behavior from older generations. The film is set to be released on February 3.

'Shehzada'

The year 2022 belonged to Aaryan. The first bonafide hit of 2022 was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and now, he is back with yet another mass entertainer film Shehzada. The film is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Bose Roy, and Manisha Koirala. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will premiere on February 17.

'Shaakuntalam'

The year 2023 has it all! A mythological drama, based on the love story of Dushyant and Shakuntala is set to hit the theaters on February 17. Featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyant, the first poster released by the makers, mesmerized the audiences and received positive reviews for the overall look. The movie is directed by Gunasekhar.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

All Marvel fans, mark the calendar because Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming to theaters on February 17. This movie will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) release of 2023 and is a sequel to the Ant-Man franchise. It is set in the timeline where Ant-Man Scott Lang and Wasp Hope van Dyne, get trapped in the Quantum Realm.

'Selfiee'

The action Kumar is coming back! Fans cannot keep calm as the actor recently took to Instagram to announce the release date of his upcoming movie Selfiee. A Raj Mehta directorial, Selfiee stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in crucial roles. The project was announced in January last year and the film is slated to hit the theaters on February 24.