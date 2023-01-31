Entertainment

Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi dubbed version releasing on YouTube

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 31, 2023, 06:40 pm 3 min read

Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which hit theaters in 2020, was highly loved by the fans. Despite its obvious flaws, the film opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from critics. Interestingly, it has come to light that the film's Hindi dubbed version will be out on YouTube soon, and we cannot hold our excitement.

Why does this story matter?

At the time of the release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo scripted history by becoming the first Indian movie without a Hindi dubbed version to enter Rs. 200cr club (India nett).

The power pact performances and the background score created the much-needed magic that pulled the audiences to the theaters.

Now, the expectations from the official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster starring Kartik Aaryan are sky-high.

When and where to watch the movie?

The highly anticipated Hindi dubbed version of the film will be out on YouTube on Thursday (February 2). The quirky drama will be uploaded on Goldmines Telefilms's YouTube channel. Notably, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Aaryan, is slated to be released on February 17. Ahead of it, the Hindi dubbed will be available to the audiences, free of any charge.

Hindi version was supposed to be released theatrically in 2022

The Hindi version of the movie was supposed to be released in theaters in January last year, but eventually got canceled, after producer Allu Aravind stopped the release. In an interview, Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms revealed that they have not compromised on any aspect of the Hindi dubbing, and even sequences where the lead is singing South Indian films songs have been dubbed.

'Shehzada' release date shifted due to 'Pathaan'

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada features Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. On Monday, the makers of the film announced that Shehzada, which was slated to be released on February 10, has been delayed by a week. The decision was taken "out of respect to SRK," and also to benefit both films while providing the required breathing space to the audiences.

Know more about the movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie is an out-and-out masala entertainer, packed with action sequences, and grand glossy landscapes. The film traces the life of Bantu, a middle-class young man, who is constantly subjected to his father's criticism. However, one fine day, the young man learns about his real parentage and decides to make a place for himself where he truly belongs.