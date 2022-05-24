Entertainment

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': All records broken by Kartik Aryan's horror-comedy

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 24, 2022, 12:14 pm 2 min read

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is directed by Anees Bazmee

Kartik Aaryan's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, is proving beneficial for both Bollywood and the actor. On its opening weekend, the film managed to mint Rs. 55.96 crore and has surpassed the opening day figures of biggies like Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Here's a list of all the records the film has already broken.

Context Why does this story matter?

While the COVID-19 pandemic kept cinephiles waiting for several releases, 2022 was expected to be a glorious year for Bollywood.

However, keeping aside the humongous success of The Kashmir Files, we haven't witnessed that glory.

Pan-Indian films such as RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 have completely dominated the cinema halls.

So, the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an important one in the B-town.

Details It marked biggest opening day among Hindi films in 2022

Even with a non-holiday season release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has minted Rs. 14.11cr on its opening day. And, this is the highest first-day figure for Hindi films in India this year. Although Bachchhan Paandey was released on Holi (March 18), it managed to collect Rs. 13.25cr on Day 1. Separately, the opening day collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi was only Rs. 10.50cr.

Information 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' also biggest release in Aaryan's career

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has set a milestone for its lead actor as well. The film's first-weekend collection and its opening day collection are the biggest in Aaryan's career. It has surpassed the weekend collections of his previous hits like 2019's Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs. 35.94cr), Luka Chuppi (Rs. 32.13cr), Love Aaj Kal (Rs. 28.51cr), and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs. 26.57cr).

Anticipation Crossing Rs. 100cr mark seems an easy target for horror-comedy

One can anticipate that entering the Rs. 100cr club will be an easy target for the film going by its run. On Monday, the horror-comedy film continued its dominance, collecting Rs. 10.75 cr, taking its total India business to Rs. 66.71cr. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a loosely connected sequel to Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), which is a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.