'Shehzada': Kartik Aaryan starrer release date shifted for this reason

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 30, 2023, 07:39 pm 2 min read

Actor Kartik Aaryan delays 'Shehzada' by one week, to release on February 17

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his last year's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is coming back with an action-drama Shehzada. To all the fans who are eagerly waiting for Aaryan's blockbuster performance on the silver screen, there is an update! Reportedly, the film that was slated to be released on February 10, has now been delayed by a week.

What is the reason behind delaying the release of 'Shehzada'?

Pathaan is doing record-breaking business, and according to the Shehzada team, the decision has been taken "out of respect to Shah Rukh Khan,' and the fact of both films eating on to each other's business, Kartik and Shehzada producers have decided to delay the film by a week." They are confident that this movie will benefit both the films.

A breathing space for the audiences as well

Fans have been thronging the theaters in large numbers to witness the enthralling performance of SRK. Reportedly, the team believes that Pathaan will continue to be the talk of the town for a long time. Therefore, releasing Shehzada a week later would benefit both films in terms of box office earnings, while also giving audiences breathing room.

SRK's 'Pathaan' roar at the box office

It's officially a hit film! Day-after-day, the movie is breaking national, and international records at the box office. Pathaan, which opened on Wednesday, registered a staggering Rs. 57 crore (India nett) on the first day. The box office collection over the weekend has crossed over Rs. 275 crore (India nett), and it became the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs. 200 crore club.

Know more about 'Shehzada'

If you have seen the trailer of the movie Shehzada, you will know that it is Aaryan's out-and-out masala entertainer, packed with glossy landscapes, and larger-than-life action sequences. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is the official remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada will mark Aaryan's second collaboration on a project with actor Kriti Sanon, after the 2019 release Luka Chupi.