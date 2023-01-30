Entertainment

Nani's much-anticipated film 'Dasara' teaser out

Nani's much-anticipated film 'Dasara' teaser out

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 30, 2023, 07:30 pm 1 min read

Dasara starring Nani teaser out

The much-awaited teaser for Nani's next film, Dasara, is here. Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the teaser, with stunning visuals, appears to tell the story of one man from a small village rising up to fight for his people. The action film is touted to be one of the best films of the Natural Star's career.

More about the film

The Odela directorial is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that ace director SS Rajamouli, actors Shahid Kapoor, Dhanush, and Dulquer Salmaan launched the teaser of this much-anticipated movie. The cast includes Keethy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, and Sai Kumar, among others. The film is shot by Sathyan Sooryan, and the music is by Santhosh Narayanan.

Twitter Post

SS RAJAMOULI, SHAHID KAPOOR, DHANUSH, DULQUER SALMAAN, RAKSHIT SHETTY LAUNCH 'DASARA' TEASER... Raw. Rustic. Ferocious… Celebs from five film industries unveil the teaser of #Dasara… Stars #Nani and #KeerthySuresh… #DasaraTeaser HINDI: pic.twitter.com/xnto64CFqP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2023