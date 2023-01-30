Entertainment

'Aarya 3' teaser: Sushmita announces shoot in a special way

'Aarya 3' teaser: Sushmita announces shoot in a special way

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 30, 2023, 05:22 pm 3 min read

Sushmita Sen announces the shooting for the third season of hit series Aarya

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who blazed back after a lengthy hiatus with OTT release Aarya, is returning with another installment of the highly-anticipated series. After the record-breaking run of the first two seasons, the makers announced the third installment. On Monday, the actor shared the first teaser of her upcoming web series Aarya 3.

Sen made the announcement by sharing a video

The story of the third season is expected to be full of twists and turns, as it is going to be a "new dawn" for Aarya Sareen. Sen took to Twitter to share a video, thus, making the announcement of the beginning of the season 3 shooting. The caption of the post read, "She is back, and she means business."

Check out the teaser here

Aarya is fierce in the new teaser

The new video features Sen smoking a cigar with a businesslike, no-nonsense attitude, while a pistol is kept on the table in front of her. After a brief cut, she is also seen loading her pistol, and we wonder, what is she up to! Helmed by Ram Madhvani, and Sandeep Modi, the third season will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, just like the previous seasons.

'Aarya' marked Sen's comeback on-screen after a decade

Former Miss Universe Sen, made her digital debut with the series Aarya, which was widely appreciated, and loved by her fans. Sen was last seen in Anil Kapoor starrer No Problem (2010), and then took a decade-long break, to only return in the year 2020. Apart from Aarya 3, Sen will be next seen in Taali, playing the role of transgender, activist Gauri Sawant.

'Aarya' is inspired from Dutch drama series

Aarya is based on a Dutch drama series titled Penoza. The show traces the journey of Aarya, an independent woman, who turns from a loving mother to a fearless mafia queen in order to seek revenge for her husband's murder. Starring Sen in the lead role, the show was also nominated for International Emmy Awards for best Drama series in 2021.

More about the web series 'Aarya'

The project that is venturing into its third season was initially supposed to be a movie. Yes, you heard that right! Aarya was conceptualized to be a movie, but it was shelved one month before filming could commence and later made into a web series. The series also features Sikandar Kher, Sikandar Kher, Namita Das, and Vinod Rawat among others, in crucial roles.