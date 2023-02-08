Entertainment

Box office buzz: 5 exciting movies hitting theaters this Friday

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 08, 2023, 09:39 am 2 min read

'Shiv Shastri Balboa,' 'Amigos': 5 movies hitting theaters this Friday

What an incredible start to the year 2023, where titles like Varisu, Thunivu, and Pathaan stormed the box office with massive staggering collections while garnering praises all the way for the performances! In continuation with it, amazing titles are lined up and coming your way to entertain and enthrall with their performances. Let's check out the five movies that will hit theaters this Friday.

'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

The slice-of-life film features the industry's prominent actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The film encircles the life of Shiv who meets Elsa (Gupta) on his visit to the US and the two instantly hit on the note that Elsa wants to go back to India. Shiv decides to help her but realizes this journey isn't going to be easy!

'Amigos'

If you are looking for some action drama, then head straight to watch Amigos. It is a highly-anticipated movie that features Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, whose last outing Bimbisara was a blockbuster hit. The plot of the story is rather interesting, as it revolves around three characters who are doppelgangers. The identical strangers become friends but there's a big twist waiting for them!

'The Tenant'

Helmed by Sushrut Jain, the film marks the comeback of actor Shamita Shetty after a lengthy hiatus of 15 years; she made her last silver-screen appearance with the movie Cash (2007). The Tenant is a social, mystery-drama that follows the story of a strong independent woman surviving alone in a society filled with judgments and prejudices. The film is bankrolled by Mad Coolie Productions.

'A Man Called Otto'

Based on the bestseller book A Man Called Ove, A Man Called Otto featuring Hollywood actor Tom Hanks tells the story of a grumpy widower who sees no purpose in life and decides to end it all when suddenly his plans are interrupted by a family that moves next door. Directed by Marc Forster, this movie marks the second film adaptation of the book.

'The Fablemans'

Directed by ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg, the film is inspired by the director's teen years and captures the cinematic memory that shaped his career. Notably, the film won many prestigious accolades including the Golden Globe for Best Movie Drama, while Spielberg also bagged the award for Best Director in the same ceremony. The semi-autobiographical film has notched seven nominations at the 95th Academy Awards.

