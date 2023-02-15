Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra-Sam Heughan's 'Love Again' trailer is out

Priyanka Chopra-Sam Heughan's 'Love Again' trailer is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 15, 2023, 12:45 pm 1 min read

Finally! It's here! Yes, Priyanka Chopra's much-anticipated romantic drama Love Again's trailer was released and it'll mark the actor's return to the silver screen after two years. The upcoming film stars Sam Heughan opposite Chopra and is slated to premiere on May 12, 2023. It also features singer Celine Dion in a pivotal role and Chopra's real-life husband Nick Jonas has a hilarious cameo.

Promising a gripping tale of love

The romantic drama revolves around Mira (Chopra) who keeps texting her late fiance's number. The number is currently used by a journalist named Rob (Heughan). As she is unaware of the whole awkward scenario, he falls in love while reading her texts. As per the look of the film, it promises a slice-of-life drama. It is directed by Jim Strouse.

Twitter Post

What if love was only a text away?💕📱 #LoveAgainMovie, featuring new music by @CelineDion, starring @PriyankaChopra and @SamHeughan is exclusively in movie theaters Mother’s Day.



Text “LOVE” to (310) 634-1918 for exclusive content from Love Again 📱 pic.twitter.com/wwKPdhODkE — Love Again (@loveagainmovie) February 14, 2023