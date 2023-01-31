Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston dons Manish Malhotra 'lehenga' in 'Murder Mystery-2' trailer

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 31, 2023, 02:26 pm 3 min read

Jennifer Aniston wore a Manish Malhotra 'lehenga' in her next film

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston starrer Murder Mystery 2 trailer was recently released and the duo was seen attending an Indian wedding in proper Indian attire. As per recent reports, Aniston's ivory lehenga is designed by the famous Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra. Instagram user Diet Sabya confirmed it in one of his Stories. Fans are going gaga over the revelation.

Malhotra's friend-filmmaker Karan Johar had this to say

Murder Mystery 2 trailer dropped on Monday and fans started speculating about Aniston's beautiful attire. A user asked Diet Sabya who then shared the question and replied, "@jenniferaniston in a @manishmalhotra05 lehenga." Manish Malhotra's lifelong friend and collaborator, filmmaker Karan Johar commented on another post on Instagram which depicted the actor rocking the festive outfit. He said, "Go Manish!!!!! It's your lehenga !!!!"

Fans were in awe of Aniston's Indian look

Fans absolutely loved the F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor's look. A user commented, "Seeing Jenn in Indian outfit Now I've seen everything." Another tweeted, "Jennifer Aniston x Manish Malhotra was not the combo I was expecting to see today." As Aniston slayed in the lehenga, social media got filled with fans expressing their happiness. Official Manish Malhotra World page also reposted some of the Stories featuring Aniston.

Some users slammed the makers for showing stereotypical India

Some users called the sequence "no sense" and slammed the makers of the film to project stereotypical India. A user rhetorically asked, "You guys really think we always make our weddings with elephants and peacock dances really," whereas another pointed out that the sequence had no Indian element to it. Many called this to be a trend to grab viewers' attention.

Crux of the sequel

The sequel to the 2019 comedy Murder Mystery promises another typical Sandler comedy. The film revolves around a kidnapping of an Indian Maharaja. The story is taking place in the city of Paris in France. The lead duo goes to an Indian wedding, where the king gets kidnapped. This also marks the third collaboration between Jennifer Aniston and Sandler.

Streaming details of the American comedy

The sequel is directed by Jeremy Garelick and is penned by James Vanderbilt. The cast also includes Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tony Goldwyn, Adil Akhtar, and Kuhoo Verma, among others. It is bankrolled by Happy Madison Productions, Echo Films, and Mythology Entertainment. The fan-favorite Nick and Audrey Spitz will be back on Netflix on March 31, 2023.