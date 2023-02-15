Entertainment

'Spider-Man 4' on the cards? Kevin Feige confirms!

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 15, 2023, 12:32 pm 2 min read

Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was released in December 2021

Ever since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans of the superhero have eagerly been waiting for the makers to announce its fourth installment. And Kevin Feige has done just that! In his latest interview, the head of Marvel Studios confirmed a fourth installation of the much-loved superhero franchise. Naturally, it has got all the Spidey fans excited.

Why does this story matter?

Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles, Spider-Man: No Way Home became the first film to gross over $1B worldwide, post-pandemic.

The third installment of the franchise also saw the highly anticipated return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield wearing their Spidey suits.

Along with this Benedict Cumberbatch was also introduced in the Spidey-verse with his Dr. Strange playing an important role.

'We have the story...We have big ideas for that'

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige confirmed that his team has already started working on the fourth movie. "All I will say is that we have the story...We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now," Feige said. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) was followed by Spider-Man: Far Away Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Will Maguire and Garfield return with Holland in Part 4?

After their exciting cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, both Maguire and Garfield expressed their desire to reprise their roles as Spider-Men from different universes in a new Spidey film. Although there is no official confirmation by Marvel on whether the two actors will reprise their characters in the fourth part or not, fans are eagerly waiting for positive news on the same.

Box office collection of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Spider-Man: No Way Home went on to create a number of records at the worldwide box office. After becoming the first movie in the post-pandemic era to gross $1B, it also beat 2009's science-fiction epic, Avatar. At the North American box office, the film created history by beating Avatar and becoming the third highest-grossing film ever. Its total collections stood at $1.9B, worldwide.

