6 unusual facts you may not know about Tom Holland

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati
Published on Dec 21, 2021

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' released on December 16

Tom Holland is the man of the hour! His web-slinging act in Spider-Man: No Way Home (NWH) is being loved by all and it has become the sixth highest grosser of this year. But, did you know Chris 'Thor' Hemsworth was instrumental in Holland becoming our favorite Spidey? Let's celebrate the young star by listing six facts about him that would leave you amused.

Number 1 His favorite song: 'Sometimes,' a 2017 track by Gerry Cinnamon

During a promotion for NWH with WIRED, Holland and his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon were asked the most searched questions about the superhero and them. In that discussion, he revealed that his favorite song is Sometimes by Gerry Cinnamon, which had released in 2017. Giving a shoutout to the Glasgow singer, Holland said, "He's a Scottish guy and he sings these absolute belters."

Number 2 'Iron Man': His most-favorite MCU superhero movie

Iron Man, which gave us our "genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist," is also what the British star loves to watch. "Iron Man is one of the greatest superhero movies. Robert Downey Jr. is the perfect person to play that role. No one ever in the history of movies should ever try and play Tony Stark ever again," he had said, speaking like a true fan.

Number 3 Holland learned about this MCU role via Instagram

We got Holland as a new web-slinger in Captain America: Civil War but he did not know he was selected till he followed an Instagram link. Talking to noted host Ellen DeGeneres, he revealed, "I basically had been auditioning for about five months. Then one day Marvel just posted on their Instagram, 'Go to our website to find out who the new Spider-Man is.'"

In 2017, while promoting Homecoming, Holland revealed that he got a tattoo of the Spider-Man logo made on the bottom of his right foot. It was inked by celebrity tattoo artist Keith 'Bang Bang' McCurdy. Holland, however, doesn't recommend getting inked on the bottom of one's foot as it "hurt so much." Was this his way to say thank you to MCU? Probably.

Number 5 Not an actor, his mother wanted him to be carpenter?

While we may not be able to imagine the Uncharted actor doing anything but acting, his mother had other ideas for him. Once while on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Holland told the host that acting has not been on Nikki Holland's wish-list for her son. She wanted him to become a carpenter and even sent him to a carpentry school to learn the art properly.

Number 6 He 'stole' a blue screen from his second Spider-Man movie

Image source: GQ

Writer-interviewer Zach Baron wrote in his 2019 cover story for GQ Style that he saw a poker table in the actor's residence. It was mentioned that the table was covered by a blue screen that Holland 'stole' from the sets of his second Spider-Man movie. However, his brother Paddy Holland owns a cooler property: The original helmet from Iron Man's first film. Whoa!