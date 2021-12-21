Entertainment Dulquer Salmaan's 'Hey Sinamika' gets release date, his first look

'Hey Sinamika' stars Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal

We finally know how Dulquer Salmaan would look in Hey Sinamika and when will we be able to see him in that movie. Makers revealed that the film will hit theaters on February 25, 2022, clashing with Bheemla Nayak, Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona (releasing a day prior), and Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. But for now, it's the sole Tamil film releasing on that day.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Salmaan's last film, Kurup was a Mollywood outing, dubbed in other languages. Considering his last Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal received huge positive response from fans and critics alike and also had a good run at the cinema halls, all eyes are on Hey Sinamika, which his fifth Tamil language venture till now. Also who doesn't like Salmaan as a romantic guy?

Speculation Poster hints the film will be based out of Chennai

Outside the Chennai Central Railway station

In the poster shared by the makers, Salmaan as Yaazhan woos his fans with his evergreen charm. He sports various looks— one with a backpack, one with headphones on, another on a bicycle— and so on, in the poster. It can be understood that the film will have Chennai as the backdrop because the image has the iconic Chennai Central Railway station.

Twitter Post Check out the poster here

Cast and Crew Aidti Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal to play the leading ladies

Touted to be a romantic comedy, the film marks choreographer Brinda's directorial debut. It has Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rai Hydari in the female lead roles. Their character names aren't out yet. Reports say the story will revolve around a couple (played by Salmaan and Hydari) who decides to end their five-year-long marriage. Govind Vasantha is attached to the project as its music composer.

Updates These are the projects in which we'll see Salmaan next

For now, apart from Hey Sinamika, Salmaan has a huge line-up of films. In Salute, which is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews, he plays SI Aravind Karunakaran. Diana Penty is his co-actor. He also has Hanu Raghavapudi's untitled film in pipeline, which has been shot extensively in Kashmir. Othiram Kadakam, King of Kotha, and Chup: Revenge of the Artist, complete his slate for now.