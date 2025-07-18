Dipika Kakar in talks to make TV comeback? Find out
What's the story
Television actor Dipika Kakar might make her much-awaited return to the small screen soon. According to reports, Kakar has been approached for a new series by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment. If everything goes according to plan, Kakar is likely to star opposite Vivian Dsena. However, neither actor has officially confirmed or denied being approached so far.
Career update
Kakar's return to television
Kakar, known for Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, has been away from TV for a while. She was last seen on the reality show Celebrity MasterChef. During a recent Instagram live session, when a fan asked about her return to television, she said, "I would love to! Because I even asked my doctors when I can start working again." "My actual plan was that once Ruhaan stops breastfeeding, I would make a plan after that."
Health update
Kakar also spoke about her health challenges
She further spoke about how her stage 2 liver cancer and the subsequent grueling surgery stopped her from making a comeback. "All of this happened, and no one ever imagined it would happen this way. But yes, I would love to, once the doctor gives me a green signal." Meanwhile, Kakar's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, has been sharing her journey of recovering from the 14-hour-long surgery and her targeted therapy sessions on YouTube.