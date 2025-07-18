Dipika Kakar in talks to make TV comeback? Find out

Kakar, known for Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, has been away from TV for a while. She was last seen on the reality show Celebrity MasterChef. During a recent Instagram live session, when a fan asked about her return to television, she said, "I would love to! Because I even asked my doctors when I can start working again." "My actual plan was that once Ruhaan stops breastfeeding, I would make a plan after that."

Health update

Kakar also spoke about her health challenges

She further spoke about how her stage 2 liver cancer and the subsequent grueling surgery stopped her from making a comeback. "All of this happened, and no one ever imagined it would happen this way. But yes, I would love to, once the doctor gives me a green signal." Meanwhile, Kakar's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, has been sharing her journey of recovering from the 14-hour-long surgery and her targeted therapy sessions on YouTube.