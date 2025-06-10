Dipika Kakar gives first health update since tumor removal surgery
What's the story
Television actor Dipika Kakar, who just went through a big surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her liver, spoke about her health for the first time on husband Shoaib Ibrahim's YouTube channel.
In the video, she expressed her gratitude to fans for their prayers and shared details about her post-surgery pain.
"I am feeling much, much better," she said in the video.
Health update
Kakar talked about post-surgery pain
Kakar said, "I am extremely thankful to you all for keeping me in your prayers and thoughts. The nurses were also extremely kind and positive. Several others, family members of other patients, were so nice and kind to me."
She added, "I was suffering when I got a cough. Every time I coughed, it hurt the stitches."
Recovery progress
Ibrahim shared updates on Kakar's recovery
Ibrahim, who started the vlog with clips of Kakar walking and eating solid foods after her surgery, also shared updates on her recovery.
He revealed, "She has some pain, and in between, she developed a cough which hurt her stitches," he said.
Emotional journey
Ibrahim revealed 'things have been hard'
Ibrahim also shared that people who undergo surgery are prone to infections, and he had advised his family members not to visit Kakar in the hospital.
"Ever since we learned that Dipika has this tumor, things have been really hard for us," he said.
Earlier, Ibrahim had shared that during the 14-hour-long surgery, Kakar's gall bladder and a small portion of her liver were removed due to the tumor.