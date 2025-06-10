Is Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' getting postponed again?
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated pan-India film Kingdom may be postponed yet again, with reports suggesting a new release date of July 25, 2025.
The spy action thriller was initially scheduled for a March release, but has already been delayed several times.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is currently undergoing re-shoots. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.
Release history
Delays were announced due to 'national events'
Kingdom was originally set to release on March 28, 2025, but has been pushed back several times. It was first rescheduled to May 30 and then to July 4.
The makers attributed the delay to unforeseen national events and the current atmosphere, stating that these factors hindered promotional activities and celebrations.
Cast and crew
The film was announced in January 2023
Kingdom stars Bhagyashri Borse in the lead female role, with Satyadev and Koushik Mahata in pivotal roles.
The film was unveiled in January 2023 under the working title VD12, before its official title was revealed in February 2025.
The shoot began in June 2023, with filming locations including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kerala, and Sri Lanka.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for this project.
Upcoming ventures
Deverakonda is also working on other projects
Apart from Kingdom, Deverakonda is also working on his upcoming big project with director Rahul Sankrityan, known for Shyam Singha Roy.
This untitled movie, often referred to as VD14, is a historical drama set in the British colonial era. It reunites Deverakonda and Sankrityan for the second time after Taxiwaala. Rumors suggest that Rashmika Mandanna could be cast as the female lead
He's also set to collaborate with director Ravi Kiran Kola on the romantic actioner VD13 or SVC59.