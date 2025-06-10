What's the story

Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated pan-India film Kingdom may be postponed yet again, with reports suggesting a new release date of July 25, 2025.

The spy action thriller was initially scheduled for a March release, but has already been delayed several times.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is currently undergoing re-shoots. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.