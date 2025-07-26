President, PM honor Kargil heroes with tributes on Vijay Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil War on its 26th anniversary. The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking India's victory over Pakistan in the conflict. The war ended on July 26, 1999, with "Operation Vijay," which successfully reclaimed strategic heights occupied by Pakistani forces in Ladakh's Kargil region.

Presidential tribute President Murmu's post on X President Murmu paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 conflict. She said their "extraordinary valor, courage, and steadfast determination" will continue to inspire future generations. "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland," she wrote on the social media platform X.

Twitter Post President Murmu's message कारगिल विजय दिवस के अवसर पर मैं मातृभूमि के लिए प्राण न्योछावर करने वाले वीर सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करती हूं। यह दिवस हमारे जवानों की असाधारण वीरता, साहस एवं दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रतीक है। देश के प्रति उनका समर्पण और सर्वोच्च बलिदान देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा।

PM's message PM Modi's message Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to the soldiers, saying their "unparalleled courage and valor" will continue to inspire every generation. He said the day is a reminder of their spirit to sacrifice themselves for the motherland. The Kargil War was fought after Pakistani forces occupied strategic heights in Kargil to cut off the transport link between Kashmir and Ladakh.

Defence tribute Rajnath Singh, General Dwivedi also paid tribute Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his tributes on the occasion, calling the Kargil War a "timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of our Armed Forces." He said India will remain forever indebted to their service. Chief of Army Staff General Upender Dwivedi also paid homage at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh.

Political tribute Kharge, Mann, Dhami among others who paid tribute Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to the soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas. He extended his greetings to the Armed Forces and their families, saluting their supreme sacrifice. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the day an "eternal saga" of valor and sacrifice, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann remembered the unparalleled bravery of soldiers in 1999.