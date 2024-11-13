Summarize Simplifying... In short The Punjab government has issued show-cause notices to over 1,200 officers for failing to report stubble burning incidents and educate farmers about it.

Legal action has also been initiated against 56 officers, with penalties including jail terms and hefty fines.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticized the central government for not providing support in managing stubble burning and promoting crop diversification.

Sangrur district emerged as the biggest contributor

Punjab: Officials, cops get show cause notice over stubble burning

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:07 am Nov 13, 202411:07 am

What's the story The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has served showcause notices to officials in Punjab after a spike in farm fires. On Monday, the state reported 418 cases of agricultural burning. Sangrur district emerged as the biggest contributor with 103 cases, followed by Ferozepur with 72 cases. The CAQM has sought an explanation from Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police in these districts over the spike and their failure to implement pollution control measures by November 14.

Government action

Punjab government issues notices for 'dereliction of duty'

In a similar move, the Punjab government has served show-cause notices to 1,255 nodal officers and supervisors for "dereliction of duty." They were among 8,000-odd employees tasked with reporting fire incidents in real-time and conducting awareness sessions for farmers. The state has also initiated legal proceedings against 56 nodal officers under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, which entails a jail term of up to five years and fines up to ₹1 crore.

Official stance

'Leniency and dereliction of duty will not be tolerated'

Adarsh Pal Vig, chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, emphasized the need for strict action against officials who are derelict in their duties. He said "it is important to give out a strong message...that any sort of leniency and dereliction of duty will not be tolerated." Vig also spoke about action taken against farmers for not following environmental regulations, including levying an environmental compensation of ₹1.08 crore.

Political response

CM Mann criticizes Centre's lack of support in stubble management

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has slammed the central government for not extending support in tackling stubble burning. He said pollution is a cross-border problem and demanded incentives for crop diversification. "We are encouraging our farmers to diversify crops... but the Centre has failed to provide any incentives or support," Mann said. Addressing rallies ahead of byelections, he also spoke about achievements in education and healthcare and slammed opposition parties for their inaction.