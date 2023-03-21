India

HC slams Punjab Police for failing to arrest Amritpal Singh

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 21, 2023

'What are 80,000 cops doing?' Court asks Punjab government on Amritpal Singh matter

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has lambasted the Punjab government for its failure to apprehend Waris Punjab De chief and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh as the search for the radical leader entered its fourth day on Tuesday. "You have 80,000 cops. What were they doing?" the court questioned the government and asked it to file a status report within four days.

Why does this story matter?

The court's remarks came just days after the Punjab Police intensified its crackdown operation to arrest the pro-Khalistani leader and his associates after Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's meeting on March 2.

To note, numerous close aides of Singh were arrested in Jalandhar on Saturday and are reportedly being interrogated by the police.

'What are 80,000 cops doing?' Court asks government

While questioning the police about how Singh gave them the slip, the court called it an intelligence failure on the part of the state police and asked why the separatist leader was still free. "You have 80,000 cops. What were they doing. How did Amritpal Singh escape?" the Mann-led government was asked by the court.

Punjab CM reacts to developments

Earlier, the Punjab CM stated that his government would not compromise with peace in the state and that strict action would be taken against those trying to disrupt the harmony. Reportedly, the statement marked the first reaction from Mann since the Punjab Police launched its massive crackdown to arrest the Waris Punjab De chief.

Strict punishment will be given: Mann

"In the last few days, some elements were talking to spoil the environment of Punjab with the help of foreign powers and were giving hateful speeches," the Punjab CM told ANI. "Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested and strict punishment will be given to them," he added while sending out a warning.

Details on Punjab Police's pursuit of Singh so far

Over 50 police vehicles reportedly pursued Singh and his close aides on Saturday in an attempt to arrest them after the pro-Khalistani leader's last location was tracked in Jalandhar's Shahkot. Meanwhile, numerous supporters of Singh also alleged on social media that cops were looking for them. Despite this, the police are yet to capture the separatist leader, and a statewide operation is still underway.

114 people arrested so far

According to Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill, a total of 114 individuals have been arrested so far in the statewide crackdown on supporters of the Waris Punjab De organization. Moreover, the Waris Punjab De chief's uncle Harjit Singh was flown over to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on Tuesday morning.