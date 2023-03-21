India

Uttar Pradesh: Students protest after college installs CCTVs outside toilets

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 21, 2023, 05:54 pm 1 min read

College authorities installed the CCTV cameras to catch a water tap thief (Representational image)

Students of the Dayanand Anglo-Vedic (DAV) PG college in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, staged a protest outside the principal's office for installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras outside toilets, reported India Today. Reportedly, the decision was taken by the college authorities to catch a toti chor (water tap thief) red-handed. However, the students called out the college management and termed the move an "invasion of privacy."

1 CCTV camera was directed inside toilet

Responding to the protest, the college authorities told India Today, "The CCTV cameras have been installed for security. However, one of the cameras got directed inside the toilet by mistake." "An order has been issued to remove it and reinstall it at another place," the authorities added. Meanwhile, the college principal said alternative arrangements had been made to prevent further theft.