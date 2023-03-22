India

Amritpal might have changed appearance, police release his 7 looks

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 22, 2023, 11:09 am 3 min read

Amritpal Singh might have changed appearance, suspect Punjab Police

With the pro-Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh still on the run, Punjab Police released a set of possible avatars that Singh could have used to evade arrest on Tuesday. The police released seven photographs of Singh sporting clean-shaven and bearded looks, dressed in various guises and turbans, in the hope that people would help them find and identify him.

Why does this story matter?

On Saturday, the Punjab Police intensified its statewide crackdown operation to arrest the Waris Punjab De chief and his aides after Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah's meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on March 2.

While Singh remains on the run, numerous of his close associates have been detained and are being interrogated by the police.

Police suspect Singh changed appearance to evade arrest

According to the police, Singh may have changed his appearance to avoid detection. Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, "There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures." "I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case," ANI quoted Gill as saying.

Photos of Singh's 7 possible new looks

Punjab Police releases a few pictures of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, requesting people to help them in his arrest. pic.twitter.com/cXbQayGsdm — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Hight Court slams police for failing to detain Singh

This development came just hours after the Punjab and Haryana High Court bashed the Mann-led government for failing to arrest Singh as the search for the separatist leader entered day four on Tuesday. "You have 80,000 cops. What were they doing?" the court asked the government and instructed it to file a status report within four days.

Punjab CM's earlier reaction to recent developments

In his first reaction since the massive crackdown, Mann said that his government would not compromise with harmony in Punjab and asserted that strict action would be taken against whoever tried to disrupt the peace in the state. He also stated that Punjab's peace, harmony, and the country's progress were his top priorities.

Strict punishment will be given: Punjab CM Mann

"In the last few days, some elements were talking to spoil the environment of Punjab with the help of foreign powers and were giving hateful speeches," Mann told ANI. "Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested and strict punishment will be given to them," the Punjab CM said while sending a warning.

154 people arrested so far: Know more

Notably, more than 50 police vehicles chased Singh and his associates on Saturday in an attempt to apprehend them after the Waris Punjab De chief's last location was tracked in Shahkot, Jalandhar. Despite this, the police are yet to capture the separatist leader, and a statewide operation is still underway. Additionally, a total of 154 individuals have been arrested so far in the crackdown.

Pro-Khalistani supporters stage protest in London, San Francisco

While the nationwide crackdown for Singh continued, the manhunt for him has triggered outrage in some countries. On Sunday, pro-Khalistani supporters pulled down the national flag of India in London, with the Indian High Commission responding by replacing it with a much bigger tricolor. Meanwhile, similar protests were also seen in San Francisco on the same day in the United States (US).