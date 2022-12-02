India

NIA arrests Ludhiana court blast prime accused from Delhi airport

Dec 02, 2022

A special NIA court earlier issued a non-bailable warrant and look-out circular against him

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the prime accused in the Ludhiana district court blast case of December 2021 from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, it said on Friday. Accused Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia, a native of Amritsar and "most wanted terrorist" carrying a reward of Rs. 10 lakh, arrived at the Delhi airport from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Why does this story matter?

An explosion at the district court complex in Ludhiana, Punjab on December 23 last year left one person dead and wounded six.

The blast reportedly took place inside a bathroom on the second floor around 12:22 pm on a day when lawyers were holding a protest.

The high-intensity blast damaged the walls and roof of the bathroom and shattered glass windows in nearby rooms.

Here's the statement from NIA

NIA ARRESTS ABSCONDING TERRORIST HARPREET SINGH @HAPPY MALAYSIA, THE MAIN CONSPIRATOR IN THE LUDHIANA COURT BOMB BLAST CASE

Singh coordinated delivery of IED used in blast

Singh, at the behest of Lakhbir Singh Rode, allegedly coordinated the delivery of a custom-made Improvised Explosive Device (IED) sent from Pakistan to his associates in India, which was used in the blast. The NIA earlier declared Rs. 10 lakh reward on Singh following a non-bailable warrant and a look-out circular (LOC) issued against him by a special NIA court.

Wanted in several cases of arms, explosives, and narcotics smuggling

The case was initially filed in Ludhiana District Commissionerate and the NIA re-registered the case in January. The NIA said that investigations revealed that Singh was a co-conspirator in the blast case along with Rode, a Pakistan-based self-proclaimed chief of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). It further said that Singh was wanted in several cases of smuggling arms, explosives, and narcotics.

Horrid scenes from the day of the blast

A bomb blast was reported in the bathroom of the District and Sessions Court Complex in #Punjab's #Ludhiana.



2 persons dead, 4 persons seriously injured; rescue operations on. pic.twitter.com/c3C3my1zdH — NDTV (@ndtv) December 23, 2021