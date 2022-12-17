Politics

Gangster Goldy Brar's US detention top secret: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that his government was working to bring Goldy Brar to book

The status of gangster Goldy Brar—the mastermind of singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder—remains a "top secret" as a foreign country is involved, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told NDTV in an interview. Mann added that efforts to bring Brar to justice are being coordinated by state with the foreign agencies. Earlier, conflicting reports were coming regarding the gangster's detention in the US.

Moose Wala (28) was shot dead outside his village in Punjab's Mansa on May 29, a day after the Mann administration reduced his security.

His father, Balkaur Singh, was also in a car with two security personnel pursuing his son when the assassins opened fire on the musician and his two friends.

Later, Brar aka Satinderjeet Singh allegedly took the responsibility for the assassination.

"We are in touch with FBI and very soon we will reach an understanding," Mann said."It is a foreign country, we have to go by their laws...We can't give more details on Goldy Brar right now, it's top secret," he added. Opposition parties have cornered the Punjab government and demanded clarity over Moose Wala's assassination and Brar's status.

Brar's detention in California

As per reports, Canada-based gangster Brar, who had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's assassination, was detained in California, US around November 20. However, the California police didn't confirm the development. Notably, a Delhi court granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) 10-day custody of Brar's fellow gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Moose Wala's alleged involvement in murder of Brar's cousin

Brar earlier claimed that he and Bishnoi planned Moose Wala's assassination because of the singer's alleged involvement in the murder of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar. The Bambiha gang—allegedly run by Lucky Patial—had claimed responsibility for Middukhera's murder. There is a gang war ongoing between Bishnoi and Patial (lodged in a jail in Armenia).