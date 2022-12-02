India

Goldy Brar, mastermind of Moose Wala murder, detained in California

Goldy Brar, mastermind of Moose Wala murder, detained in California

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 02, 2022, 10:07 am 2 min read

Last month, Punjab police issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar in the murder case of a Sirsa Dera follower who was an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, was detained in California, US around November 20, as per Indian intelligence sources. However, the California police haven't confirmed this. Last month, a Delhi court granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) 10-day custody of Brar's fellow gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala (28) was shot dead outside his village in Punjab's Mansa in May, a day after the newly-established Bhagwant Mann's state government reduced his security.

His father, Balkaur Singh, was in a car with two security personnel pursuing his son when the assassins opened fire on the musician and his two friends.

The police named Bishnoi as the main conspirator in the case.

Brar claimed responsibility for murder of Bargari sacrilege case accused

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar is Bishnoi's aide, hailing from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab. He went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. Last month, he claimed responsibility for the murder of Pardeep Sharma, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower and accused in the theft of a bir (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurudwara in 2015—known as the Bargari sacrilege case.

Moose Wala's father offers Rs. 2 crore reward

Balkaur Singh asked the Union government on Thursday to announce a Rs. 2 crore reward for any information which would lead to Brar's arrest. He said he was ready to shell out the money by selling his land if the government couldn't. He said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drove out criminals from his state, who are now ruling in Punjab.

Centre protecting UP-based criminals: Moose Wala's father

Singh said the criminals were ruining Punjabi families by killing their sons for Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. He said the Centre was shielding the UP-based criminals under the guise of the NIA and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Moose Wala was allegedly involved in murder of Brar's cousin

Brar earlier claimed that he and Bishnoi planned Moose Wala's assassination because of the singer's alleged involvement in the murder of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar. The Bambiha gang—allegedly run by Lucky Patial—had claimed responsibility for Middukhera's murder. There is a gang war ongoing between Bishnoi and Patial (lodged in a jail in Armenia).