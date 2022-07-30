India

Punjab: Hospital V-C resigns day after 'public humiliation' by minister

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 30, 2022

Sources said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke to Dr. Bahadur late Friday night to pacify him, however, he did not withdraw the resignation.

The vice chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Dr. Raj Bahadur, in Faridkot, Punjab, resigned from his position just one day after being publicly embarrassed on camera by Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the health minister of Punjab. Dr. Bahadur sent his resignation letter to the state government on Saturday. Opposition leaders in Punjab have criticized the minister's actions as "cheap theatrics."

Incident What exactly happened?

After receiving concerns about the cleanliness of hospital wards, the state's health minister, joined by the press and cameras, entered the government hospital and requested that Dr. Bahadurl lie on a patient's bed on Friday. As soon as he comes out of bed, Minister Jouramajra is reportedly heard saying to the doctor, "It's all in your hands, it's all in your hands."

Details More details regarding the incident

At this point, someone lifts the mattress of the bed and draws the doctor's attention to its poor condition, thereby further embarrassing the doctor. Afterward, the Minister requests the doctor to show him the conditions of the stores in the hospital. Congress leader Pargat Singh has criticized the minister's action. "This type of mob behavior will only demoralize our medical staff," he stated.

Twitter Post Here's the video of the incident

Cheap theatrics of Aam Aadmi Party never ceases. Today the Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid Medical University,Raj Bahadur Singh was publicly humiliated by the Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra (+2 Pass).This type of mob behaviour will only demoralise our medical staff. pic.twitter.com/ZGJCbEPjhm — Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) July 29, 2022

Context CM Bhagwant Mann earlier sacked health minister over corruption charges

In May, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ousted the state's Health Minister, Vijay Singla, from the Punjab cabinet after strong evidence of corruption was allegedly found against him. The Punjab Police was ordered to file a case against Singla. Following Mann's unprecedented decision, the CM's office stated that Singla "was demanding a 1% commission from officials for contracts" and "concrete evidence was found against him."