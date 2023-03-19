India

Punjab: Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh still absconding, declared fugitive

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 19, 2023, 10:50 am 1 min read

Pro-Khalistani leader Amripral Singh is still absconding, as per Punjab Police

Authorities in Punjab put the state on high alert after the Punjab Police proclaimed pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh a fugitive, stating that he is still on the run and a statewide operation to nab him is underway. Reportedly, the police have so far arrested 78 members of his organization, the Waris Punjab De, and several others were also detained for interrogation, but Singh escaped.

Punjab Police couldn't arrest Singh despite forming special squad

According to NDTV, a special squad of the Punjab Police from seven districts tracked the pro-Khalistani leader's convoy on Saturday when it was on its way to Jalandhar's Shahkot. However, they were unable to arrest him. Reportedly, the radical Sikh preacher, who claims to be a follower of terrorist Bhindranwale, managed to elude the police on a motorbike on Saturday evening.