India

J&K: Days before Amit Shah's visit, two blasts rock Udhampur

J&K: Days before Amit Shah's visit, two blasts rock Udhampur

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 29, 2022, 11:06 am 2 min read

While the first bus reportedly halted at the same place every day, the second one was traveling to Basantgarh and had stopped in Udhampur.

Two bomb blasts over a span of eight hours rocked Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The blasts took place inside parked buses, and have left two people injured. Security officials are especially worried about the incidents, with Amit Shah's scheduled visit only days away. The Army Bomb Disposal Squad arrived at the bus stand and investigations are underway.

Context Why does this story matter?

Only months ago, in another bomb blast inside a bus, four pilgrims traveling to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine were charred to death in Udhampur's Katra.

Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was targeting "non-locals."

"Hindutva regime is trying to change J&K demography under the guise of pilgrimage," it alleged at the time and threatened more attacks.

Development Two blasts in 8 hours shake Udhampur

On Wednesday night, at 10:30 pm, a blast took place inside an empty bus parked near Domail Chowk. Eight hours later, at 5:30 am, another bus was reportedly blown apart at a bus stand in Udhampur. Reportedly, the roof and backside of the second bus were blown apart but no one was injured. However, two people received injuries in the first blast.

Twitter Post Watch: Army Bomb Disposal Squad at the bus stand

#WATCH | JK: Investigation underway by Army Bomb Disposal Squad dog squad at the bus stand in Udhampur.



Two blasts occurred within 8 hours in Udhampur; two people got injured in the first blast and are now out of danger, no injury in 2nd blast, says DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range pic.twitter.com/DuCnMngqZq — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

Buses Multiple buses damaged, investigation underway

While the first bus reportedly halted at the same place every day, the second one was traveling to Basantgarh and had stopped in Udhampur. Officials said two to three buses have been damaged in the blasts. "The nature of explosives and other things are under investigation. It needs a detailed probe," Udhampur-Reasi DIG Suleman Choudhary said. Security officials have cordoned off the bus stand.

#WATCH | JK: A blast occurred in an empty passenger bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in Udhampur at around 10:30 pm. Two persons were injured and have been shifted to the District hospital. Police other agencies reached the spot.



(CCTV Visuals verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/3ESVXPdufP — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

Terror Amit Shah's visit rescheduled

Purportedly, a terror angle in the incident cannot be ruled out. The police have sounded an alert in the area. Incidentally, the blasts took place only days ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, which has now been rescheduled. Shah was supposed to visit J&K on October 4 and embark on a three-day visit to various areas, including Rajouri and Baramulla.