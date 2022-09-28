India

Lt General (Retired) Anil Chauhan is India's new CDS

Sep 28, 2022

Lt General (Retired) Anil Chauhan's career spans over 40 years

The Centre on Wednesday appointed Lt General (Retired) Anil Chauhan as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). His appointment came nine months after the death of the last CDS General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash. Chauhan has held various positions and gained vast experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast before retiring as Eastern Command Chief in 2021.

Context Why does this story matter?

On January 1, 2020, General Rawat had assumed command of the Indian Armed Forces as the first CDS.

The position was formed to boost India's military capabilities and to serve as the defense minister's single point of contact for military advice.

However, after his death in a helicopter crash last year, the position remained vacant with some speculating that the post would be abolished.

Statement Defence Ministry issues the order

"The Government has decided to appoint Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders," Defence Ministry said. Notably, in his career spanning over 40 years, he held several top positions.

Details He is recognized as 'China expert'

Lt General Chauhan is recognized as the 'China expert,' as per defense analysts. He has served three terms in the Eastern Command and retired as the Eastern Army Commander on May 31, 2021, according to The Print. Prior to taking over the Eastern Command, the commander served as the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

About Early life and awards

Born in May 1961, Lt General Chauhan joined the 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1981. He attended the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. Chauhan has garnered several awards and accolades for his contributions. He received the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.