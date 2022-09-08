India

Mumbai: Breach in Amit Shah's security, man impersonates MHA staffer

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 08, 2022, 01:38 pm 2 min read

The suspected has been booked under IPC sections 170 and 171.

A security lapse was exposed in Mumbai during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit after a 32-year-old man was caught impersonating a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official. According to reports, the suspect, Hemant Pawar, was observed wandering suspiciously near Shah's security detail in Mumbai's Malabar Hills for hours. Later, Mumbai Police apprehended him, and he will be kept in custody till September 12.

Details Suspect posed as security in charge

The arrested man is the personal secretary of an Andhra Pradesh MP and reportedly followed Shah around for hours while carrying a home ministry I-card, NDTV reported. He posed as an officer in charge of security at two gatherings attended by Shah, it said adding that the man was also seen outside the houses of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy.

Arrest CRPF helped police to locate the man

According to ANI, the security breach was proven after the police checked that the accused's name was missing on Shah's security list. "The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that provides security to various VIPs began looking for him based on the name and description that Patil gave them," police told the news agency. Later, the suspect was arrested after the investigation.

Information Accused worked as personal secretary to Andhra Pradesh MP

In addition to an MHA identity card, the officers found an identity card of a personal secretary of a Member of Parliament (MP) from Andhra Pradesh. The man is a resident of Sindkheda, Dhule, and is not affiliated with the government in any way.

Case Pawar charged with violating IPC Sections 170 and 171

"Pawar has been booked under section 170 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for impersonating a public servant and section 171 of IPC," said the investigating officer. Meanwhile, Pawar appeared in Girgaum's Metropolitan Magistrate's court on Wednesday. He was sent to five days in police prison by the court after being detained by the Malabar Hill Police Station on Monday.