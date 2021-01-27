After two women were allegedly murdered by their parents in Andhra Pradesh's Madanapalle town, the police is looking into CCTV footage to see if any 'tantrik' had visited them. The two women were allegedly bludgeoned to death as part of an occult ritual by their parents, who claimed they will be "resurrected" as "Satya Yuga" (the age of truth) was to start from Monday.

Incident Daughters bludgeoned by dumbbell, stabbed with trident

The two women—Alekhya (27) and Sai Divya (22)—were allegedly bludgeoned to death by a dumbbell and stabbed with a trident at their home on Sunday night, the police said, according to The News Minute. After hearing screams from their home, the neighbors alerted the police. The police found one daughter dead in the prayer room and the second one dead in another room.

Information Both daughters had ritual material on their bodies

The report said that both daughters had some ritual material on their bodies and were draped in red sarees. A brass vessel used for puja was found stuffed in the mouth of one of the deceased, the police said, according to The New Indian Express.

Investigation Police probing involvement of tantrik, Swamiji

The police reportedly said that the women were murdered as part of occult rituals and superstition. According to TNIE, the police is now investigating whether the parents "sacrificed" their daughters under the influence of a tantrik or on their own. They are looking for CCTV footage to confirm if some tantrik or Swamiji had visited them recently, as claimed by the neighbors.

Information Swamijis from Karnataka visited them, say locals

Locals told the police that ever since the family had shifted to Shiva Nagar, they were not visited by friends or family, TNIE reported. They were only visited by a Swamiji, who used to visit in vehicles bearing registration numbers of the neighboring Karnataka state.

Education Both parents were highly qualified academically

What has struck people most about the case is that the parents were highly qualified academically. While the father, V Purushotam Naidu was a lecturer in a government degree college, his wife V Padmaja, was a maths teacher in a private school. Alekhya had completed her Master's degree in Bhopal, while Sai Divya was a BBA graduate.

Information 'Shiva is coming,' daughter wrote on social media last week

On January 21, Alekhya had posted on social media, "Shiva is coming." Another post said, "Work is done." The last post, shared on January 22, said, "Islam is dead. Muslims are gone. Mohammed in Halahal #Shivaspeaks (sic)." Alekhya also shared posts of infamous godman Osho.

Other details Parents claimed daughters would be 'resurrected' at sunrise

According to the police, after the police arrived at their home on Sunday night, the parents told them that the daughters would be "resurrected" at sunrise as Kali Yuga (the age of strife) will end and Satya Yuga will begin from Monday, India Today reported. Padmaja also claimed that she was "Lord Shiva," who had unleashed the coronavirus from her own body, TNM reported.

Information Mother's mental health not stable, says police