Punjab Police officer's car runs over 2 women; 1 dead

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 06:14 pm

A woman was killed after a speeding car ran over her in Jalandhar, Punjab today.

A speeding car mowed down two young women in Jalandhar, Punjab this morning, killing one of them and critically injuring the other. The injured woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The vehicle was allegedly being driven by a police inspector who has since been arrested. An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Here are more details on this.

Incident

Accident occurred on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway

The accident took place at Dhanewali village on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway around 8:30 am. In the CCTV footage from the area, the women were seen standing on the road divider, waiting to cross when they saw a car headed their way. The two stepped back but were hit by the car within moments. They were subsequently thrown to the ground, the footage shows.

Twitter Post

Trigger warning: Here is a video of the incident

Details

Police Inspector Amrit Pal Singh has been arrested

The accused officer has been identified as Amrit Pal Singh who works as an inspector with the Punjab Police. He is a resident of Hoshiarpur and the white Maruti Brezza car involved in the incident was also registered there. Singh is reportedly posted at the Harike Pattan area of Punjab. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

Other details

Local residents protested on the highway; traffic disrupted

The deceased woman has been identified as Navjot Kaur who worked at a local car showroom. Soon after the accident, many local residents protested on the highway, blocking the traffic, to demand the accused cop be charged with murder. "My daughter left for work in the morning and was crossing the road... The sub-inspector should be charged with murder," said Tejinder Kaur, Navjot's mother.