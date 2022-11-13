India

Punjab government tightens gun regulations, bans public display of firearms

Punjab government tightens gun regulations, bans public display of firearms

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 13, 2022, 07:35 pm 2 min read

No new license would be issued unless the District Collector is convinced that extraordinary grounds exist to do so

The Government of Punjab, in a bid to clamp down on the gun culture in the state, has tightened arms regulations. As per the new instructions, arms licenses handed out by the government so far will be reviewed thoroughly over the next three months. Furthermore, no new license would be issued unless the District Collector is convinced that extraordinary grounds exist to do so.

Gun ownership CM Mann bats for gun safety

Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, has released stern rules regarding gun display and ownership in the state. Under this new law, Punjab has banned the public display of weapons both offline and online. Furthermore, songs glorifying violence or weapons will also be strictly prohibited. In May, Mann warned all singers who reportedly promote gun violence and culture through their songs.

Police Strict actions against violators

Random checking will be conducted to contain illegal possession of guns. If caught, a police case will be registered against those involved, and strict actions will also be taken. Any reckless use of firearms, or celebratory shooting, which may put human lives or the safety of others at risk, shall be a punishable offense, and cases will be registered against all parties involved.

Shot dead Sidhu Moose Wala's death

On May 29, Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's sudden death highlighted the infectious side of the increasing gun culture in Punjab. The late 27-year-old was shot dead in his ancestral village of Jawaharke in Punjab's Mansa district. The incident occurred only a day after the state government withdrew the security of 424 individuals, including the singer-turned-politician.

Statistics Arms-related violence in state and elsewhere

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the state registered 2,073 arms-related cases between 2016-2020, which averages out to approximately 400 cases yearly. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad recorded 1,204 cases yearly in this period on average. For every one lakh population, Punjab registered 1.4 arms-related cases in one year, which is nearly three to four times less than the 4.8 national average.