US: Truck driver wins $1 million jackpot in lottery

Jul 01, 2022

US man gets 500 times better lottery winnings than expected.

Winning a lottery is a complete chance event and your luck has definitely a lot to do with the success. When a truck driver from the US purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket in Michigan, little did he know that he would win a jackpot of $1 million (Rs. 7.9 crore). He expected a modest amount but luck turned him into a millionaire overnight.

"I'm a truck driver, so I'm in Michigan a lot and like to buy lottery tickets while I'm here," the man said. According to the officials of the Michigan Lottery, the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off was purchased by the truck driver at a gas station in Mattawan. After purchasing the ticket, the man scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket immediately in his truck.

"When I got a message to file a claim, I assumed I had won one of the $2,000 prizes," the truck driver recalled. "I scratched the ticket when I got back in my truck and couldn't believe it when I saw I'd won $1 million. I didn't believe it was real until I called the lottery office to confirm my prize," he added.

The truck driver wishes to buy a new vehicle with his prize money and he is planning to save the remaining amount for other endeavors in the future. A similar incident was reported in Bathinda, Punjab where a man named Roshan Singh won a bumper prize of Rs. 2.5 crore at the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2022 in April.

Singh had been buying tickets since 1988, sometimes against his wife's will. He finally struck good luck after trying for 34 years. He used to put money into the tickets but never won anything more than Rs. 100-200 occasionally. However, Singh, who runs a clothes shop since 1987, didn't give up and continued trying until he took home Rs. 1.75 crore after tax deductions.