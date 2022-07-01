Lifestyle

86-year-old recognized as world's longest-serving flight attendant

Written by Sneha Das Jul 01, 2022, 03:28 pm 2 min read

Betty Nash is the senior-most flight attendant in the world. (Photo credit: Twitter @AmericanAir)

Recently, an 86-year-old American woman was recognized as the longest-serving and oldest flight attendant in the world by the Guinness World Records. The woman named Bette Nash is a resident of Boston, Massachusetts who has been working at American Airlines for 65 years! Nash is an example of unflinching determination; her dedication and commitment to the company for such long years are commendable.

Twitter Post Here is a Twitter video honoring the senior-most flight attendant

Four years ago today we flew with Bette Nash for her 60th anniversary at @AmericanAir. At 85 years old, Bette Nash is still flying and is the most senior and longest-serving flight attendant in the world. pic.twitter.com/D3wF7Vmje1 — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) October 5, 2021

Career Nash started her career as an air hostess in 1957

Nash started her career as an air hostess at Eastern Airlines at the age of 21 in 1957. Later, Eastern Airlines became a part of American Airlines and still, she continues to be its employee. According to an ABC report, Nash had the option to select any route of her choice but she chose to stay with the New York-Boston-Washington D.C. shuttle.

Manners Nash is a favorite among frequent flyers

Nash chose this particular route because it allows her to get back home every night and look after her son who is believed to have some disability. She is loved by frequent flyers for her gracious manners. "I fly hundreds of thousands of miles a year, but these are always my best flights when Bette is on the plane," a passenger had said.

Work Nash wants to work as long as she's healthy

When asked what advice she would give new entrants in the flight attendant career, Nash had said, "To bring the human factor into it is the most important. Instead of technology, it's humanology." She also said, "As long as I have my health and I'm able, why not work. It's still fun. Plus, I've at least made my Diamond Jubilee, just like Queen Elizabeth."

Guinness World Record A similar Guinness World Record was broken earlier this year

Notably, pilots are expected to retire at the age of 65 in the US but this doesn't apply to commercial flight attendants. A similar case was reported earlier this year where a 100-year-old Brazilian man named Walter Orthmann broke a Guinness World Record for working at the same company for 84 years and nine days. He started his career at the age of 15!