A yellow alert has been issued

TN: Schools, colleges closed in several districts amid heavy rain

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:59 am Nov 13, 2024

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu owing to a low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The weather system is expected to move closer to coastal areas, affecting central and southern parts of the state. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall was first issued for 12 districts on November 12, extended to 17 on Wednesday, and will cover 25 by Friday.

Educational impact

Chennai schools remain open despite heavy rainfall

Chennai also saw heavy rainfall overnight with areas such as Adyar, Meenambakkam, and Nandanam receiving 6cm of rain. However, schools and colleges in the city will remain functional on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, schools were shut in Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai districts due to the heavy rainfall.

Weather update

IMD forecasts thunderstorms and high-speed winds

The IMD forecasts isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between Wednesday and Saturday. Thunderstorms and lightning with wind speeds reaching up to 55km/h are also likely in many parts of the state. Chennai's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin assured that the government is ready for these rains with additional resources like motor pumps and super sucker machines.

Rainfall report

Chennai records average rainfall of 25mm

Chennai received an average rainfall of 25mm between Monday morning and Tuesday morning. The Greater Chennai Corporation's Integrated Command and Control Centre said there was no major inundation till Tuesday morning. Relief efforts include some 1,100 motor pumps on standby to tackle waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Rainfall forecast

Moderate-intensity rainfall expected in several districts

The IMD's forecast predicts moderate-intensity rainfall with thunderstorms in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts till Friday. Light to moderate rain is likely in Villupuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Kanniyakumari districts. Due to the weather conditions on Tuesday night in Chennai district collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade declared a holiday for schools due to overnight rain.