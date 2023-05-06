India

Cyclone Mocha: IMD predicts no heatwave for next 5 days

Cyclone Mocha could form in coming days (Representational image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Monday to Friday due to a possible cyclonic circulation forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. The IMD added that a low-pressure area would form over the southeast Bay of Bengal by Monday, which would intensify into a depression over the region around Tuesday.

IMD's forecast for Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Cyclone Mocha to intensify next week

According to the weather department, the depression could intensify into a cyclonic storm, named Cyclone Mocha, while moving nearly northward toward the central Bay of Bengal in the coming days. The forecast further suggested that most areas across the Bay of Bengal would experience cloudy weather due to the cyclone. Rainfall is also expected in the respective regions for the next five days.

West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu on alert

Giving a major relief to citizens, the weather department predicted no heatwave conditions over any part of India during the next five days. However, the IMD has advised fishermen, small ships, boats, and trawlers not to venture into the Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from Sunday onward. States like West Bengal, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, are also keeping an eye on the cyclone.

IMD's warning to fishermen