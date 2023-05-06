India

Indian Army grounds 'Dhruv' choppers after recent J&K crash: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 06, 2023, 04:21 pm 2 min read

ALH Dhruv chopper fleet reportedly grounded by Indian Army

Two days after a hard landing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar killed one technician and injured two pilots, the Indian Army has reportedly decided to ground its entire fleet of indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv. The fleet of ALH Dhruv had been temporarily grounded as a precautionary measure by the Army, PTI reported citing military sources.

Why does this story matter?

The helicopter fleets of the Indian armed forces have been involved in multiple crashes over the past years, triggering numerous safety concerns.

One of the most recent high-profile deaths in a chopper crash took place in December 2021 and involved an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter that was carrying former Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and his family members.

Navy, Coast Guard grounded Dhruv choppers earlier

The ALH Dhruv fleets were recently grounded by the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard for over a month after two separate accidents in March. However, it is still not clear if the Coast Guard and Navy's Dhruv choppers are back in operation. It is worth noting that the Army, however, cleared some Dhruv helicopters in its fleet after checks owing to operational requirements.

Details on Dhruv chopper crash in Kishtwar

On Thursday, a Dhruv chopper with three Army personnel on board crashed in J&K's Kishtwar district following a "hard landing." "At about 1115 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir," a statement from the Udhampur-based Northern Command said.

Court of inquiry ordered by Indian Army

Furthermore, the official statement confirmed that a court of inquiry was ordered in the incident, and further details were being ascertained. "Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing. Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site," added the official release.

Dhruv choppers involved in 3 incidents in past two months

The crash in Kishtwar marked the third such incident involving the ALH Dhruv in the past two months. Earlier, a Dhruv chopper of the Indian Navy had to make a forced landing in the Arabian Sea. Prior to that, a Coast Guard Dhruv also had to make a forced landing moments after taking off from Kerala's Kochi.