India

NEET-UG 2023 exam postponed in Manipur amid violence: NTA

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 06, 2023, 03:35 pm 1 min read

The medical entrance exam was scheduled to be held on Sunday

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination for undergraduate courses in Manipur amid ongoing violence that broke out on May 3, reported ANI. Notably, the NEET-UG was scheduled to be held on Sunday. The agency said candidates who were allotted exam centers in Manipur will be given a later date, which hasn't been announced yet.

