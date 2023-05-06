India

Rajnath Singh visits J&K's Rajouri amid ongoing encounter

Rajnath Singh visits J&K's Rajouri amid ongoing encounter

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 06, 2023, 02:34 pm 1 min read

Rajnath Singh will review the ongoing situation in Rajouri

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reached Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, a day after five Indian Army soldiers were killed in the region, amid an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists there, reported NDTV. Notably, the Indian Army﻿ personnel were martyred during the joint anti-terror "Operation Trinetra" with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Watch: Defence Minister Singh reaches Rajouri

1 terrorist killed on Saturday morning

According to the latest reports, one terrorist was killed while another was likely injured in a fresh exchange of fire in Rajouri's Kandi in the wee hours of Saturday. The Army is conducting operations to eliminate terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu nearly two weeks ago, where another five soldiers died.