Manipur: I-T official dragged out of house, beaten to death

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 06, 2023, 12:57 pm 1 min read

So far, a total of 13,000 people have been rescued across Manipur

An official of the Income Tax Department posted in Manipur's Imphal was allegedly dragged out of his official residence and killed during the ethnic violence that has engulfed the state, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Association said on Friday. In a tweet, the association strongly condemned "the dastardly act of violence" that resulted in the death of Letminthang Haokip, a tax Assistant in Imphal.

13,000 people rescued, shifted to safe places in Manipur: Report

The IRS further stated, "No cause or ideology can justify killing an innocent public servant on duty. Our thoughts are with his family in this difficult hour." According to PTI, the IRS said that Haokip was "dragged out from his official quarter" by Meitei miscreants and "beaten to death." So far, 13,000 people have been rescued in Manipur, a defense spokesperson said, reported PTI.